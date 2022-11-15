Hampshire crime commissioner Donna Jones calls on residents to back council tax rise
THE county’s police and crime commissioner has renewed her call on residents to back a council tax rise to boost policing for the coming year.
The government is giving crime commissioners the flexibility to increase the policing element of council tax in 2023/24 by up to £10 per year (based on a Band D property).
Commissioner Donna Jones is asking for the public’s views on increases of £5, £6, £8 and £10. She wants residents to complete an online survey and provide feedback. The consultation runs until December 4.
SEE ALSO: US ship arrives
For those not online, paper copies are now available at local libraries until the end of the consultation period. They can be found at Portsmouth Central Library, Guildhall Square; Havant Library, Havant Meridian Centre; Hayling Island Library, Elm Grove; Gosport Discovery Centre, High Street; Fareham Library, Osborn Road; and Winchester Library, The Arc, Jewry Street.
Most Popular
Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones said: ‘I know this is a very difficult time financially for the country, and potentially for you as an individual, and I am conscious that any rise in your council tax to support policing will come at the same time as other costs are also increasing.
‘However, it is also a difficult time for funding your police force; policing is not immune to the cost of living crisis and therefore the 2023/24 budget is being set against the backdrop of a challenging economic environment.’
She added: ‘If I don’t increase the council tax for 2023/24, I will need to work with the constabulary to implement savings, with an inevitable impact on the overall service level which can be provided.’