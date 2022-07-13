Hampshire health bosses deny baby was stolen from Winchester hospital branding the claim a 'complete fabrication'

HEALTH bosses have denied claims a newborn baby was stolen from a Hampshire hospital.

By Tom Cotterill
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 10:37 am
Updated Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 10:39 am

Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust have come out on social media to refute the claim that an infant was abducted from Royal Hampshire County Hospital in Winchester.

The statement this morning followed a claim on social media that a woman, impersonating a nurse, snatched a two-day old baby from the medical facility.

The NHS has denied fake claims online that a baby was abducted from a hospital by a woman dressed as a nurse

Taking to Facebook this morning, Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: ‘You may have seen a recent post on a Facebook group about a baby being stolen from one of our hospitals.

‘Please be assured that this is a complete fabrication and is inaccurate.

‘If you see this post anywhere, please report it to the group administrators.’

The fake claims were shared on the Winchester Selling Page on Facebook.

