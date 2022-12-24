Hampshire man arrested on suspicion of murder as Wiltshire man goes missing after bus journey

Kiran Pun from Amesbury, Wiltshire, was last seen at about 7.30pm on Thursday, December 1 getting off a bus at Aldershot railway station.

Now a 36-year-old man from Aldershot has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.

Detective Inspector Howard Broadribb said: ‘We know this arrest will come as a shock to the community. This action has been taken on the basis of all the information available to police at this time, and is necessary to assist us in progressing our enquiries to establish what has happened to Kiran.

‘Kiran has not been seen for some time now, and we still need to hear from anyone in the community who might have seen him since his disappearance, or has any information that will assist our investigation.’

Kiran has links to Aldershot, Farnborough, Basingstoke and Andover.

He is about 5ft 8in, with black short hair, brown eyes and a slim face. He has a scar on his chin.

If you have seen Kiran since his disappearance, or have any information regarding his whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting the reference 44220510992.

Information can also be submitted here.

