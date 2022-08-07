Hampshire man bundled into back of car by gang before they break into his home and steal his Audi S3

Police say that there was a disturbance outside a home in Aldershot Road, Fleet in the early hours today.

A police spokesman said: ‘A man is reported to have been threatened and assaulted by a group of three unknown men.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man was bundled into a car before his Audi S3 was stolen

‘It is alleged that they then forcibly escorted him into the rear of a vehicle, before being driven away from the scene.’

The man who had been forced into the car is believed to have been further threatened, said the spokesman.

Then, group of three men got into his home and stole cash and a grey Audi S3.

The Audi and the first car were then driven off towards The Wyvern pub.

Hampshire police are looking for witnesses and anyone with information.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference number 44220318189.