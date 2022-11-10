Hampshire man charged after 12 suspected illegal migrants were found on a yacht
A MAN has been charged in connection with an immigration offence dating back to 2020.
Officers from the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU) have charged a man after a yacht returned to East Cowes Marina on the Isle of Wight on March 19, 2020, with 12 additional people on board who were suspected of being migrants entering the UK illegally.
Robbie Hounsham, aged 54, of Ashley Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight, was charged via postal requisition on November 9 with conspiracy to facilitate the unlawful entry and/or attempted entry into the UK of non-EU citizens, between January 1 2020 and June 30 2020.
He will appear in court at Newport Magistrates’ Court on November 29.