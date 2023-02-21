According to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, a 19-year-old woman was raped in Palmerston Park, Southampton, at in the early hours of Sunday, February 19.

Now, a man has been charged in connection with this crime – and will appear in court later this morning.

The man will appear in court today.

A spokesman for the police force said: ‘Officers conducting an investigation into an alleged rape in Southampton have charged a man.

‘It comes after officers were called to Palmerston Park in Southampton at 7.07am on February 19, following reports that a 19-year-old woman had been raped.

‘Rosario Raquel Dos Reis, aged 27 from St. Mary Street, Southampton has been charged with rape and two counts of sexual assault on a female. He has been remanded in custody to appear at court this morning.’