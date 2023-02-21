Hampshire man charged after teenager was raped in a park last weekend
A man will appear in court today after a teenager was raped in a park.
According to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, a 19-year-old woman was raped in Palmerston Park, Southampton, at in the early hours of Sunday, February 19.
Now, a man has been charged in connection with this crime – and will appear in court later this morning.
A spokesman for the police force said: ‘Officers conducting an investigation into an alleged rape in Southampton have charged a man.
‘It comes after officers were called to Palmerston Park in Southampton at 7.07am on February 19, following reports that a 19-year-old woman had been raped.
‘Rosario Raquel Dos Reis, aged 27 from St. Mary Street, Southampton has been charged with rape and two counts of sexual assault on a female. He has been remanded in custody to appear at court this morning.’
To report information about a crime, people can call 101. In an emergency, always dial 999.