Hampshire man charged after teenager was raped in a park last weekend

A man will appear in court today after a teenager was raped in a park.

By David George
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 9:02am

According to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, a 19-year-old woman was raped in Palmerston Park, Southampton, at in the early hours of Sunday, February 19.

Now, a man has been charged in connection with this crime – and will appear in court later this morning.

The man will appear in court today.
A spokesman for the police force said: ‘Officers conducting an investigation into an alleged rape in Southampton have charged a man.

‘It comes after officers were called to Palmerston Park in Southampton at 7.07am on February 19, following reports that a 19-year-old woman had been raped.

‘Rosario Raquel Dos Reis, aged 27 from St. Mary Street, Southampton has been charged with rape and two counts of sexual assault on a female. He has been remanded in custody to appear at court this morning.’

To report information about a crime, people can call 101. In an emergency, always dial 999.