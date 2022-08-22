News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out

Hampshire man charged over attempted rape in park in Basingstoke

A MAN from Hampshire has been charged over an attempted rape in a park in Basingstoke.

By Richard Lemmer
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 8:51 am
Updated Monday, 22nd August 2022, 8:51 am

Officers were called at 10.44pm on Thursday to a report of an attempted rape in a park near Hungerford Close, Basingstoke.

A woman in her 20s is being supported by specialist officers.

Read More

Read More
Havant council leader calls for rethink over Southern Water plans to fill reserv...
Police have charged a man over an attempted rape in a park in Basingstoke. Stock picture: Habibur Rahman

Most Popular

Costel-Sorinel Predi, 41, from School Close, Basingstoke has been charged with attempted rape and common assault.

He is now due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court this morning.