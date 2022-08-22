Hampshire man charged over attempted rape in park in Basingstoke
A MAN from Hampshire has been charged over an attempted rape in a park in Basingstoke.
Officers were called at 10.44pm on Thursday to a report of an attempted rape in a park near Hungerford Close, Basingstoke.
A woman in her 20s is being supported by specialist officers.
Costel-Sorinel Predi, 41, from School Close, Basingstoke has been charged with attempted rape and common assault.
He is now due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court this morning.