Hampshire man Daniel Barnett charged with stalking, indecent exposure and sending malicious messages in Havant
The offences, including indecent exposure, took place between Friday, October 27 2023 and Thursday, February 22 2024 in Havant.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "Following a number of enquires and a concerted effort from the Criminal Investigation Department and the Neighbourhood Enforcement Team, Daniel Barnett, 32, of no fixed address, was arrested and subsequently charged with two counts of indecent exposure, stalking without distress and sending malicious communications.
"Barnett has appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates Court and has been bailed with conditions to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday 25 March. We take all reports of stalking, harassment or inappropriate behaviour very seriously. We encourage anyone who has been a victim of these types of offences to report this to us on 101 or online at Report a crime | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary."
For more information about stalking and harassment and advice on services available, visit the police force website via What is stalking and harassment? | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.