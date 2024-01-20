News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire man found after last seen leaving Royal South Hants Hospital

A man who was went missing after leaving a hospital has been found.

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 19th Jan 2024, 07:26 GMT
Updated 20th Jan 2024, 12:21 GMT
Terrence Richards, 44, disappeared at 10.05am on Monday, January 15, after leaving Royal South Hants Hospital. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary issued an appeal in a bid to find him.

The force reports he has now been located. They said: "You may have seen our appeal yesterday to find a missing 44-year-old man from Southampton.

"We are pleased to say he has now been located. Thank you, as always, for sharing our appeal."

