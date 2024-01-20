Hampshire man found after last seen leaving Royal South Hants Hospital
A man who was went missing after leaving a hospital has been found.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Terrence Richards, 44, disappeared at 10.05am on Monday, January 15, after leaving Royal South Hants Hospital. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary issued an appeal in a bid to find him.
The force reports he has now been located. They said: "You may have seen our appeal yesterday to find a missing 44-year-old man from Southampton.