Hampshire man rushed to hospital in 'serious condition' after late-night attack near high street

Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for witnesses after a man in his 20s was assaulted in Bridge Street, Andover, near the High Street junction.

He was attacked at around 3.10am, say police, and has been taken to Southampton General Hospital in a serious condition.

Police are investigating the attack

Detective Sergeant Darren Godwin said: ‘We are appealing for witnesses and information in relation to this incident.

‘Were you in the area during the early hours of this morning? Did you witness the incident?

‘Do you have any dash-cam footage or CCTV images that may help our investigation?

‘I would like to reassure local residents that there is no perceived risk to the wider community as it is believed this was an isolated incident.’

Officers have launched an investigation and have arrested five men as part of our ongoing enquiries.

A 28-year-old man from Perham Down, Wiltshire, has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

A 21-year-old man from Bulford, Wiltshire, has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

A 20-year-old man from Bulford, Wilshire, has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

An 18-year-old man from Andover, Hampshire, has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

An 18-year-old man from Bulford, Wiltshire, has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

They all remain in custody and enquiries are ongoing.