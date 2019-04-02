Hampshire man who threatened firefighters with ‘Airsoft’ gun jailed 

A HAMPSHIRE man who threatened two firefighters with an imitation gun has been jailed.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service officers were called to Andrew Lambert’s home in Winston Way, Ringwood, to deal with a bonfire at around 10pm on July 21 last year.

Andrew Lambert has been jailed after he threatened two firefighters with an 'Airsoft' rifle. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

As the firefighters dealt with the fire in his garden, the 40-year-old threatened to shoot the officers from a first floor window.

The imitation firearm was later identified as an ‘Airsoft’ BB rifle with a scope, painted black to make it look like a real firearm.

READ MORE: Jurors told jilted lover ‘stabbed ex-partner’s new boyfriend’ 17 times after couple’s first kiss was broadcast on Facebook live from a Fareham pub

Lambert pleaded guilty to affray on 3 December at Bournemouth Crown Court and was sentenced on 29 March to 18 months in prison.

He will also serve a further six months after a suspended sentence order was activated.

Detective Constable Chris Orr said: ‘This was a frightening experience for the firefighters involved and we are delighted that the man responsible has been brought to justice.

‘This should send a warning to anyone else tempted to behave in this irresponsible and threatening manner.’

READ MORE: IS bride Shamina Begum begs for a second chance and insists she was ‘brainwashed’ by terrorists

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news direct to your phone.