Hampshire mum-of-three among Extinction Rebellion activist charged over obstructing London Overground train

A HAMPSHIRE mother is one of six climate activists who have been charged with obstructing a train during the widespread Extinction Rebellion protests.

The group will appear in court on Friday after demonstrators climbed on top of a Docklands Light Railway (DLR) train in the Canary Wharf financial district in London.

Extinction Rebellion have been holding protests across the capital. Picture: (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Activists held signs stating ‘business as usual = death’ and ‘don't jail the canaries’ and held a prayer vigil on top of a carriage on Thursday, the last of 10 days of protest.

Ruth Jarman, a mum-of-three from Hook, has been charged with obstructing trains or carriages on the railway by an unlawful act along with five other people.

They are due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court today.

The group of charged activists includes: 83-year-old Philip Kingston, mother-of-three Ruth Jarman, Northampton University shoemaking teacher Nick Cooper, Ian Bray, Richard Barnard and 60-year-old Diana Warner.

Kingston, of Patchway, South Gloucestershire, Jarman, 55, of Hook, Hampshire, Cooper, 37, of Northampton, Northamptonshire, Bray, 51, of Meltham, West Yorkshire, Barnard, 46, of Hornsey, north London, and Warner, of Bristol, will all appear in custody.

Three other activists from the Extinction Rebellion group, also known as XR, have previously appeared in court charged over a separate scaling of a DLR train in Canary Wharf.

They were denied bail over the same charge under Section 36 of the Malicious Damage Act 1861 and remanded in custody to return to a court on May 16.