News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Hampshire pair jailed after more than a dozen shoplifting thefts in Aldershot and Farnborough

Two people have been jailed for a string of shoplifting thefts in Hampshire following a police appeal.
By Joe Buncle
Published 25th Oct 2023, 17:21 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man and a woman have been sentenced to a total of 28 weeks in custody after admitting a number of shoplifting offences in Aldershot and Farnborough.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary launched a public appeal to find the pair before they were arrested.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anthony Cowey, 36, of no fixed abode, was charged with 14 counts of theft from a shop.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary launched their appeal earlier this month.Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary launched their appeal earlier this month.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary launched their appeal earlier this month.
Most Popular

NOW READ: Police arrest two in connection with string of thefts

Susan Carter, 36, from Sebastopol Road, Aldershot, was charged with 15 counts of theft from a shop.

It comes after officers received reports of a number of thefts from various shops in Aldershot and Farnborough between July and September. Items worth a total of more than £1,000 were reported stolen.The pair appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates Court yesterday (October 24) and were sentenced.

Cowey was jailed for 12 weeks while Carter was jailed for 16 weeks.