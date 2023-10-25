Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man and a woman have been sentenced to a total of 28 weeks in custody after admitting a number of shoplifting offences in Aldershot and Farnborough.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary launched a public appeal to find the pair before they were arrested.

Anthony Cowey, 36, of no fixed abode, was charged with 14 counts of theft from a shop.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary launched their appeal earlier this month.

Susan Carter, 36, from Sebastopol Road, Aldershot, was charged with 15 counts of theft from a shop.

It comes after officers received reports of a number of thefts from various shops in Aldershot and Farnborough between July and September. Items worth a total of more than £1,000 were reported stolen.The pair appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates Court yesterday (October 24) and were sentenced.