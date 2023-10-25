Hampshire pair jailed after more than a dozen shoplifting thefts in Aldershot and Farnborough
A man and a woman have been sentenced to a total of 28 weeks in custody after admitting a number of shoplifting offences in Aldershot and Farnborough.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary launched a public appeal to find the pair before they were arrested.
Anthony Cowey, 36, of no fixed abode, was charged with 14 counts of theft from a shop.
Susan Carter, 36, from Sebastopol Road, Aldershot, was charged with 15 counts of theft from a shop.
It comes after officers received reports of a number of thefts from various shops in Aldershot and Farnborough between July and September. Items worth a total of more than £1,000 were reported stolen.The pair appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates Court yesterday (October 24) and were sentenced.
Cowey was jailed for 12 weeks while Carter was jailed for 16 weeks.