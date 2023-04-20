Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner Awards ceremony celebrates those who help make county a safer place
Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones praised everyone involved in making the county a safer place at her second awards ceremony.
Ms Jones thanked volunteers, officers and partners from across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight for their exceptional service and commitment.
‘Volunteers, partners and dedicated staff make a huge and significant difference to policing and I am so pleased that my awards recognise and pay tribute to all those who make an enormous contribution,’ she said.
‘Congratulations to all the winners and nominees on the night who dedicate themselves to keeping Hampshire and the Isle of Wight safer for residents, businesses, and visitors.
‘I applaud you all for your commitment and outstanding service.’
TV presenter, naturist and Hampshire resident Chris Packham hosted the event.
Award winners
Bobby on the Beat Award – PCSO Lianne McAllister, who works in Fareham.
Business Crime Prevention Award – Brett Jones.
Commissioned Service Volunteer of the Year Award – Jenny Johnston.
Community Volunteer of the Year Award – Hampshire Search & Rescue.
Cyber Ambassador of the Year Award – The Crescent Primary School.
Independent Custody Visitor of the Year Award – Pauline Shorney.
The Michael Lane Award in memory of James Bowman – Amber Manning.
Police Recruit of the Year Award – PC Emma Warner, who works in Havant.
Police Special of the Year Award – Special Sergeant Daniel Van Gelder.
Police Volunteer of the Year Award – Peter Macpherson and his dogs, Rocco and Molly.
Rural Crime Fighter Award – PCSO Jasmine Sparshott.
The Simon Hayes Award for Outstanding Effort in Reducing Offending & Reoffending – PCSO Collette Craddock.
Supporting Victims of Crime Award – The Paragon Isle of Wight Team.
Tackling Anti-Social Behaviour Award – Southampton West Neighbourhood Policing Team.
The Police & Crime Commissioner’s Special Recognition Award – Insp Korine Bishop.
Youth Volunteer of the Year Award – Phoebe Butler.
Among those who presented awards were the Deputy Lieutenant of Hampshire, Colonel Charles Ackroyd, Chief Constable Scott Chilton, Superintendent Patrick Holdaway, from the City of London Police, who leads the National Business Crime Centre, Special Superintendent Russell Morrison, and the Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner, Terry Norton.
Home Secretary Suella Braverman, the Fareham MP, also paid tribute with a special video message.