Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner Awards ceremony celebrates those who help make county a safer place

Left - PC Emma Warner, who works in Havant, won the Police Recruit of the Year award. She is pictured (middle) with Donna Jones and chief constable Scott Chilton. Right - Police Volunteer of the Year Award Peter Macpherson and his dogs, Rocco and Molly, with Donna Jones and Special Superintendent Russell Morrison.

Ms Jones thanked volunteers, officers and partners from across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight for their exceptional service and commitment.

‘Volunteers, partners and dedicated staff make a huge and significant difference to policing and I am so pleased that my awards recognise and pay tribute to all those who make an enormous contribution,’ she said.

‘Congratulations to all the winners and nominees on the night who dedicate themselves to keeping Hampshire and the Isle of Wight safer for residents, businesses, and visitors.

The Paragon Isle of Wight Team, who won the Supporting Victims of Crime award, with Donna Jones

‘I applaud you all for your commitment and outstanding service.’

TV presenter, naturist and Hampshire resident Chris Packham hosted the event.

Award winners

Bobby on the Beat Award – PCSO Lianne McAllister, who works in Fareham.

Bobby on the Beat award winner PCSO Lianne McAllister, who works in Fareham, with Donna Jones

Business Crime Prevention Award – Brett Jones.

Commissioned Service Volunteer of the Year Award – Jenny Johnston.

Community Volunteer of the Year Award – Hampshire Search & Rescue.

Cyber Ambassador of the Year Award – The Crescent Primary School.

Independent Custody Visitor of the Year Award – Pauline Shorney.

The Michael Lane Award in memory of James Bowman – Amber Manning.

Police Recruit of the Year Award – PC Emma Warner, who works in Havant.

Police Special of the Year Award – Special Sergeant Daniel Van Gelder.

Police Volunteer of the Year Award – Peter Macpherson and his dogs, Rocco and Molly.

Rural Crime Fighter Award – PCSO Jasmine Sparshott.

The Simon Hayes Award for Outstanding Effort in Reducing Offending & Reoffending – PCSO Collette Craddock.

Supporting Victims of Crime Award – The Paragon Isle of Wight Team.

Tackling Anti-Social Behaviour Award – Southampton West Neighbourhood Policing Team.

The Police & Crime Commissioner’s Special Recognition Award – Insp Korine Bishop.

Youth Volunteer of the Year Award – Phoebe Butler.

Among those who presented awards were the Deputy Lieutenant of Hampshire, Colonel Charles Ackroyd, Chief Constable Scott Chilton, Superintendent Patrick Holdaway, from the City of London Police, who leads the National Business Crime Centre, Special Superintendent Russell Morrison, and the Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner, Terry Norton.