Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones to host public Q&A session with Chief Constable next week

Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones will be holding her latest public Q&A session with the Chief Constable Scott Chilton next week.
By Simon Carter
Published 8th Aug 2023, 15:14 BST- 1 min read
Police and crime commissioner for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight Donna Jones with chief constable Scott ChiltonPolice and crime commissioner for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight Donna Jones with chief constable Scott Chilton
COPS (Commissioner’s Oversight of Policing Services) will be live-streamed on the PCC’s official Facebook page at 6pm next Monday, August 14..The PCC has a statutory role to hold the Chief Constable to account on the performance of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary on behalf of the public, and this live social media event is an opportunity to do this on a regular basis.PCC Jones said: “As your Commissioner, I provide a critical link between the police and the public across our two counties.

"The COPS events allow for valuable scrutiny to take place so that policing standards match what the public rightly expect and deserve.

“The Chief Constable announced a few months ago significant changes to the way the Constabulary is run with more emphasis on bringing police officers closer to communities to drive up police visibility and drive down crime rates.“I’m looking forward to putting your questions to the Chief Constable because this direct engagement and oversight is essential so that we can all work together to provide effective and robust policing across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.”

Questions can be submitted in advance – visit the PCC Facebook page for the link - or the public can ask questions during the live session.A recording will be made available to view for anyone who can’t watch the event live.