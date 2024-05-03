Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The former Portsmouth City Council leader was first elected in 2021, taking over from fellow Conservative Michael Lane. So Labour weren't able to take the role from the Tories, despite doing so in Cumbria and Avon and Somerset.

Speaking after the election announcement, Donna said she was passionate about fighting for victims of crime as well as ensuring the taxpayers get a good return for their money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donna Jones at the opening of Park Gate police station

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “I’m extremely honoured to be re-elected. The hard work continues tomorrow."

The votes have just been counted and are as follows:

Donna Jones (Con) 175,953 votes

Becky Williams (Lab) 106,141 votes

Prad Bains (Lib Dem) 92,843 votes

Don Jerrard (TJ&ACP) 40,691 votes

Donna’s professional background is in banking, and she was Leader of Portsmouth City Council from 2014 to 2018. She also served as a magistrate for 16 years. She said: “I’m extremely honoured to be re-elected. The hard work continues tomorrow. I am determined to recruit more police officers, to make sure that everyone who reports a crime gets feedback and that there is a comprehensive crackdown on shoplifting. I will carry on making sure that communities across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight are safer by making increased police visibility a priority, by taking more knives off the streets and providing focused support for victims. “I will continue to listen to residents, families, businesses and neighbourhoods throughout the two counties, and I will act quickly and efficiently working with the Chief Constable because the public rightly deserve robust policing and swift justice. These are huge responsibilities and I’m looking forward to getting back to delivering for the people of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.”

Donna’s pledges for her second term as PCC include 75 more police officers over the next 12 months, opening more police stations and front counters, cracking down on shoplifting and retail crime, delivering a Rural Crime Taskforce, investing in making our roads safer, reducing serious violence, and ensuring people reporting a crime get feedback. PCCs are elected by the public to hold their local police force and Chief Constable to account. The first PCCs took up their roles in 2012. Every PCC swears an oath of impartiality when they are elected to office, promising to serve all the people in their police force area. Donna will take the oath of office next week on 8 May 2024 for her second term as the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police and Crime Commissioner.