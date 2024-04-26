Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers investigating sexual assault and public order offences in Southampton are appealing for anyone with information to come forward, as a man arrested in connection with the incidents currently remains in custody.

A force spokesperson said: “We arrested the man, a 21-year-old from Southampton, this morning (Friday 26 April) in connection with the below incidents:

On Wednesday 24 April at approximately 8am a man approached a 14-year-old girl on Highfield Lane and made inappropriate comments towards her.

On Monday 15 April at around 10.30pm a man approached a woman in her 20s on Portswood Road and made inappropriate comments towards her. He then attempted to touch her inappropriately.

On Monday 18 March between 4 and 4.30pm a 19-year-old woman was approached on Tennyson Road by a man unknown to her who repeatedly made inappropriate comments towards her.

On Saturday 30 December 2023 a 15-year-old girl was approached by a man at a bus stop in the city centre, who then attempted to touch her inappropriately.

Nobody was injured on either occasion. The man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, attempted sexual assault and two counts of using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour to cause harassment/alarm/distress. He remains in police custody at the current time and our enquiries into all four incidents are ongoing.”

Officers investigating these incidents are keen to hear from anyone else who may have experienced anything similar, particularly in the Portswood and city centre areas, and have not yet reported it to police.

Southampton Chief Inspector Chris Douglas said: “We understand that people will naturally be concerned to hear of these incidents and I want to reassure you that we are following every line of enquiry available to us in order to determine who is responsible and bring them to justice. As we progress our enquiries we are keen to hear from anyone that may have been the victim of an incident of this nature and has not yet reported it to us – your report could really help us to progress our investigation.

“Local officers will be carrying out dedicated patrols in the affected areas as our investigation progresses behind the scenes. Please do come and speak to them if you have any concerns, questions or information.”