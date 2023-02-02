Hampshire police appeal for witnesses after the attempted kidnapping of two young boys
Police are seeking witnesses of an attempted kidnapping in Hampshire in which men tried to abduct two young boys.
Two men in a black Volkswagen approached the children - aged 12 and 13 - at around 5.44pm on Wednesday, February 1 and offered them money to enter the vehicle.
According to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, the boys ran away to a nearby supermarket before the vehicle drove off.
The unsuccessful attempt took place in Basingstoke in Great Binfields Road, Lychpit. Police are carrying out an investigation and have urged anybody with helpful information to come forward in order to aid ongoing ‘extensive’ ongoing enquiries.
Suggested sources of evidence include dash-cam, CCTV and Ring Doorbell footage taken in the area at the time of the kidnapping attempt as well as eyewitness accounts.Anyone with any information that could assist investigation can contact 101 or visit hampshire.police.uk/ quoting reference 44230043644.