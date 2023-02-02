Two men in a black Volkswagen approached the children - aged 12 and 13 - at around 5.44pm on Wednesday, February 1 and offered them money to enter the vehicle.

According to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, the boys ran away to a nearby supermarket before the vehicle drove off.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are seeking witnesses of an attempted kidnapping in Basingstoke.

The unsuccessful attempt took place in Basingstoke in Great Binfields Road, Lychpit. Police are carrying out an investigation and have urged anybody with helpful information to come forward in order to aid ongoing ‘extensive’ ongoing enquiries.