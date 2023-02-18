A black Mini Cooper hit the pub just before 3am injuring two passengers and destroying a wall.

NOW READ: Car smashes into Southsea pub

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hampshire police have also urged to come forward with information that could aid their investigation.

A car ploughed into the front of Southsea's Lawrence Arms pub at around 3am on Saturday, February 18.

A Hampshire police spokesperson said: ‘At 2.59am today we received a report of a black Mini Cooper car crashing into a pub in Lawrence Road, Southsea. Two passengers in the vehicle sustained minor injuries. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident and anyone with information can contact us on 101 or report online quoting 44230067802.’