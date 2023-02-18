News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Hampshire police are looking for the driver of a car which crashed through wall of Lawrence Arms pub in Southsea

Police are hunting for the driver who crashed a car into the side of The Lawrence Arms in Southsea.

By Joe Buncle
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Feb 2023, 3:13pm

A black Mini Cooper hit the pub just before 3am injuring two passengers and destroying a wall.

NOW READ: Car smashes into Southsea pub

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hampshire police have also urged to come forward with information that could aid their investigation.

A car ploughed into the front of Southsea's Lawrence Arms pub at around 3am on Saturday, February 18.
Most Popular

A Hampshire police spokesperson said: ‘At 2.59am today we received a report of a black Mini Cooper car crashing into a pub in Lawrence Road, Southsea. Two passengers in the vehicle sustained minor injuries. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident and anyone with information can contact us on 101 or report online quoting 44230067802.’

Landlords Dev Wearn and Allison Wearn were awoken by the crash and came downstairs to find the vehicle embedded in the front of the building. Allison described the moment ‘the whole pub shook’ and compared the incident to a scene from Coronation Street. The pub will remain closed for the foreseeable future while repairs are made.