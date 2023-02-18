Hampshire police are looking for the driver of a car which crashed through wall of Lawrence Arms pub in Southsea
Police are hunting for the driver who crashed a car into the side of The Lawrence Arms in Southsea.
A black Mini Cooper hit the pub just before 3am injuring two passengers and destroying a wall.
Hampshire police have also urged to come forward with information that could aid their investigation.
A Hampshire police spokesperson said: ‘At 2.59am today we received a report of a black Mini Cooper car crashing into a pub in Lawrence Road, Southsea. Two passengers in the vehicle sustained minor injuries. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident and anyone with information can contact us on 101 or report online quoting 44230067802.’
Landlords Dev Wearn and Allison Wearn were awoken by the crash and came downstairs to find the vehicle embedded in the front of the building. Allison described the moment ‘the whole pub shook’ and compared the incident to a scene from Coronation Street. The pub will remain closed for the foreseeable future while repairs are made.