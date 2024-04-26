Hampshire police arrest Hayling Island man wanted "on suspicion of escape from lawful custody" after appeal
Police have arrested a 29-year-old man who was wanted “on suspicion of escape from lawful custody” following a public appeal.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has confirmed that he was arrested this afternoon.
A force spokesperson said: “Officers have this afternoon (Friday 26 April) arrested a 29-year-old man from Hayling Island. He was arrested on suspicion of escape from lawful custody.”