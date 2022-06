Shannon Flannagan, 34, from Southampton, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching her license.

Officers have carried out enquiries to locate her but are now asking the public for help.

She is described as white, with light-brown or blonde hair, average build and 5 feet 5 inches tall.

Shannon Flannagan