Hampshire police assisting in hunt for wanted man who is 'known to be violent'
HAMPSHIRE constabulary have shared a Facebook post today on behalf of colleagues at North Yorkshire Police who are seeking to locate a wanted man
Police in Hampshire are assisting in the hunt for a man who is wanted on recall to prison.
Hampshire Constabulary have shared details of Richard Hurst, 38, who is wanted after breaching his license conditions.
The public have been strongly advised to not approach Hurst as he is ‘known to be violent’.
In a Facebook post, shared by officers in Hampshire, North Yorkshire Police said: ‘We’re asking for your help to find 38-year-old Richard Hurst who is wanted on recall to prison after breaching his licence conditions.
‘Despite extensive enquiries we have not been able to locate Hurst who we believe to be in York. He also has links to Bridlington and Leeds.’
If you have any information on this man, the force said to call 101 or speak to their Force Control Room, quoting the reference number: 12220029032.
