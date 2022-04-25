PC Edward Greevy, who was based at Southampton at the time of the two incidents in May 2020, is accused of gross misconduct by failing to follow national police guidance and breaching professional standards including on honesty and integrity and discreditable conduct.

Stephen Morley, representing Hampshire Constabulary, told the disciplinary hearing being held at the force’s headquarters in Eastleigh, that Greevy had not followed correct procedures during the cases.

He added that after the first incident, Greevy, who became a special constable in 2010 before becoming a full-time officer in 2017, lied to his sergeant, while in the second case he lied on a police form.

Mr Morley said that in the first incident, on May 6 2020, Hampshire police received a report from a woman referred to as Miss C that she had been assaulted by her partner, Mr B.

The force then received a call from Mr B making a counter-allegation stating that Miss C had assaulted him and their baby by throwing an ashtray at them.

Mr Morley said that Greevy, along with two PCSOs, was dispatched to the Bitterne shopping area of Southampton to respond to Mr B, who appeared to be intoxicated with drink and cannabis when they arrived.

He said Greevy did not appear to take the counter-allegation told to him by Mr B ‘seriously’ and only briefly checked on the baby as Mr B was arrested on suspicion of assault of Miss C.

He added that the baby was later found to have a minor injury to its head and Miss C was also arrested and steps were taken to safeguard the child.

Mr Morley said that, when asked by his senior officer whether he had known about the counter-allegation against Miss C, Greevy had lied and later ‘dishonestly’ stated that one of the PCSOs had checked the baby for injuries.

He added: ‘He dealt with the incident badly, poor performance, at the scene but it’s not the most serious.

‘It’s the lies that followed that makes it more serious as it’s alleged after he dealt with it he spoke to his superiors and didn’t tell the truth.’

Mr Morley said Greevy denies dishonesty and has made a complaint against his superior officer alleging bullying.

In the second incident, Greevy attended a woman referred to as Miss A, who alleged she had been slapped by her brother.

Mr Morley said Greevy had made up answers on a form he was required to fill in after the incident.

He said: ‘This is not just poor performance, it’s dishonest.’

Mr Morley said Greevy denies dishonesty or that his performance amounted to gross misconduct.

He added that Greevy has dyslexia which affects his ‘working memory’.

Hampshire's police and crime commissioner Donna Jones is currently reviewing police misconduct hearings after fears were raised that too many take place in private, or see officers’ names kept out of the public eye.