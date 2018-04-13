Hampshire Police Federation 'not allowed' to speak at meeting with crime commissioner

Have your say

THE head of the county's police federation has been told he cannot speak at a crunch meeting with the crime commissioner.

Commissioner Michael Lane is today facing councillors at the Hampshire Police and Crime Panel in Winchester.

Michael Lane at the meeting today

It comes after Mr Lane faced a confidence vote, with police officers asked by Hampshire Police Federation chairman John Apter if they have confidence in Mr Lane.

Panel chair, Councillor David Stewarrt, said: 'I received correspondence from the Police Federation which I have shared with members this morning.

'I don't intend to make any further comment on that, that's a matter for the federation.

'Although there was a request to address the panel by the federation, bearing in mind that the the chair of the federation is a serving police officer it's not appropriate.

Councillor David Stewart at the Hampshire Police and Crime Panel today in Winchester. Picture: Habibur Rahman

'I've told him that he can't do that.'

Mr Lane has addressed councillors on how a £12 council tax precept increase has staved off cuts recommended by chief constable Olivia Pinkney.