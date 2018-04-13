Hampshire Police Federation 'not allowed' to speak at meeting with crime commissioner

THE head of the county's police federation has been told he cannot speak at a crunch meeting with the crime commissioner.
Commissioner Michael Lane is today facing councillors at the Hampshire Police and Crime Panel in Winchester.
It comes after Mr Lane faced a confidence vote, with police officers asked by Hampshire Police Federation chairman John Apter if they have confidence in Mr Lane.
Panel chair, Councillor David Stewarrt, said: 'I received correspondence from the Police Federation which I have shared with members this morning.
'I don't intend to make any further comment on that, that's a matter for the federation.
'Although there was a request to address the panel by the federation, bearing in mind that the the chair of the federation is a serving police officer it's not appropriate.
'I've told him that he can't do that.'
Mr Lane has addressed councillors on how a £12 council tax precept increase has staved off cuts recommended by chief constable Olivia Pinkney.