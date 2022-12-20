In her speech at the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners and National Police Chiefs’ Council Partnership Summit, Fareham MP Suella Braverman called on the College of Policing to develop options for the new entry route, in order to attract a broader pool of talent.

Federation chair Zoë Wakefield said: ‘This is definitely a step forward. Most people in policing never understood why people had to have a degree to be a police officer. It seemed crazy to us.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman. Photo by JESSICA TAYLOR/UK PARLIAMENT/AFP via Getty Images

‘We’ve got lots of people in the force with degrees, and some without, but you do not need a degree to be a police officer. We’re told all the time that we need to represent the public we serve. Not all of the public have degrees, so why should police officers?

‘Under the degree system that was brought in, they were expecting people to learn the difficult and demanding job of being a police officer, working full shifts, and then studying for a degree at the same time. Some of our officers left because they couldn’t cope with it. We’ve got people breaking because it’s just too much.

