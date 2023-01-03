Hampshire police find two bodies inside property - but say deaths are not suspicious

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has confirmed that two bodies were found inside a property in Shorefield Road, near Milford-on-Sea, on Thursday, December 29.

One teenager and a woman in her 40s were found inside the property. Police are not treating the incident as suspicious – but say the deaths are ‘unexplained’.

A spokesman for the police force said: ‘We were called just after 1.45pm on Thursday, December 29 to a report of the bodies of a 17-year-old girl and 42-year-old woman having been found at an address in Shorefield Road, Downton.