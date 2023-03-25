Hampshire police find 'very drunken' driver behind wheel after car crash
Hampshire police have issued a warning after finding a ‘very drunken’ driver after a car crash.
The roads policing team was patrolling Hartley Wintney in the north of the county last night, and officers reported finding a crashed car.
They tweeted: ‘The very drunken driver was still attempting to move off and take his female friends home. Unsurprisingly, he failed a breath test at custody and will now be awaiting a court date.’