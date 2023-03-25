News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire police find 'very drunken' driver behind wheel after car crash

Hampshire police have issued a warning after finding a ‘very drunken’ driver after a car crash.

By Tom Morton
Published 25th Mar 2023, 08:11 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 08:11 GMT

The roads policing team was patrolling Hartley Wintney in the north of the county last night, and officers reported finding a crashed car.

They tweeted: ‘The very drunken driver was still attempting to move off and take his female friends home. Unsurprisingly, he failed a breath test at custody and will now be awaiting a court date.’

A crashed car found near Hartley Wintney by police Picture: Hampshire police
