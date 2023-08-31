News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire police give knife crime warning after Southsea man given prison sentence for carrying two machetes in public

A Southsea man has been sentenced to more than four months imprisonment after carrying two machestes in public.
By Joe Buncle
Published 31st Aug 2023, 08:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 08:37 BST

William John McCance, 33, of King Street, Southsea, was sentenced to 146 days in prison at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Friday, August 25. He was found to have been carrying the offensive weapons on Allaway Avenue on Monday 21 August.

Portsmouth police took to social media to highlight the consequences of McCance’s to others.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris MoorhousePortsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse
Writing on Facebook, a Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We just wanted to highlight a recent sentencing to you after a 33 year-old man was sentenced to more than four months in prison after he was charged with possessing two machetes in a public place and breaching court bail.

"We take all reports of violence and weapons very seriously, so wanted to highlight the potential consequences of carrying these kind of weapons in a public place.”