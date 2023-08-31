William John McCance, 33, of King Street, Southsea, was sentenced to 146 days in prison at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Friday, August 25. He was found to have been carrying the offensive weapons on Allaway Avenue on Monday 21 August.

Portsmouth police took to social media to highlight the consequences of McCance’s to others.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing on Facebook, a Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We just wanted to highlight a recent sentencing to you after a 33 year-old man was sentenced to more than four months in prison after he was charged with possessing two machetes in a public place and breaching court bail.