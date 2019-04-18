Hampshire police is still hunting a gang of yobs with BB guns terrorising Meon Valley 

YOBS who have gone on a shooting spree with a BB gun are still eluding police, the force has admitted.

Buildings and cars have been damaged in Meon Valley by thugs, which police say are firing from a moving vehicle.

However, police have not yet arrested anyone and are now doubling their efforts. Officers from Bishop Waltham have appealed for any private CCTV from residents and increased patrols. Forensic opportunities are still being looked into on some of the seized ball bearings, the force added.

‘However at this time there are no suspects for this series of incidents and we are still encouraging anyone with any information to call 101 quoting 44190103890,’ a police spokesman said.