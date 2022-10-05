Police will be given enhanced training under Operation Soteria Bluestone.

Hampshire Constabulary is one of 14 forces joining the expansion programme, launched last year.

Operation Soteria Bluestoneaims to change police response to rape and serious sexual offences. Pictured is Hampshire police and crime commissioner Donna Jones meeting with recruits on May 20, 2021. Picture: OPCC

Several problems have been highlighted in Portsmouth.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) published in July showed a jump in recorded sexual offences, from 828 to 972 in the year to March.

It is the highest number since records began in 2003.

Home Office crime outcome figures reported in The News and analysed by sister publication NationalWorld showit is commonplace for rape victims to have long waits for cases to resolve.

If you reported a rape in England and Wales in 2020, there is a one in eight chance you were still waiting for a police or Crown Prosecution Service decision at the end of January 2022.

Statistics show 12.5 per cent of recorded rapes in 2020 were labelled ‘no outcome assigned’ – no charges pressed or decision to close a case made.

Specialist guidance and support will be given to officers via the National Learning Network.

Operation Soteria Bluestone, informed by academic studies and research, focuses on themes including suspect focused investigations, identification of repeat offenders, victim engagement and officer learning and development.

Detective superintendent Ellie Hurd, Operation Soteria Bluestone lead, said the campaign is ‘an opportunity to achieve real, sustainable change’ by evaluating police work.

She added: ‘Rape is one of the most complex and challenging crimes we deal with within the criminal justice system.

‘Our officers and staff are dedicated to achieving the best outcomes for victims, but we recognise improvements are needed to address low conviction rates.

‘We are committed to working with academics to improve the experiences of victims and tighten our grip on offenders.’

Donna Jones, Hampshire and Isle of Wight police and crime commissioner, said: ‘This is a chance for police to show demonstrable increases in charge and conviction rates for rape and serious sexual offences.

‘Victims and communities want to see not just commitments to improve, but noticeable change in how these cases are handled.