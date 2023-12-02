Police are looking for witnesses after a man in his 40s died in a two-vehicle crash.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following a fatal collision near Thruxton, Andover, yesterday morning (Friday 1 December).

A force spokesperson said: “Police were called at 9.24am to a collision on the A303 involving a red Mini Cooper and a lorry. The driver of the car, a man in his 40s from Kingsdon, Somerset, died at the scene. His family have been notified.

"We are appealing for anyone who was driving on the A303 and saw the collision or a red Mini and HGV in the moments before it to get in touch, particularly if you have relevant dash cam footage.”