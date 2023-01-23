On the evening of Friday, January 20, a woman was raped by a man she had met that evening, according to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

Police officers have been investigating the incident ever since, and have now confirmed that a man has been charged.

Police have been investigating the incident

A spokeswoman for the police force said: ‘Officers investigating the rape of a woman in Portsmouth over the weekend have charged a man. It was reported to us that on Friday evening, January 20, a woman in her 40s was raped at a residential address by a man she had met that evening.

‘The woman is being supported by specialist officers. Erol Barjami, 43, of Howard Road, has been charged with rape.

