Hampshire police name man charged after woman was raped in Portsmouth
A MAN charged with raping a woman in Portsmouth at the weekend has been named by police.
On the evening of Friday, January 20, a woman was raped by a man she had met that evening, according to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
Police officers have been investigating the incident ever since, and have now confirmed that a man has been charged.
A spokeswoman for the police force said: ‘Officers investigating the rape of a woman in Portsmouth over the weekend have charged a man. It was reported to us that on Friday evening, January 20, a woman in her 40s was raped at a residential address by a man she had met that evening.
‘The woman is being supported by specialist officers. Erol Barjami, 43, of Howard Road, has been charged with rape.
‘He has been remanded into custody and will appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday, February 20.’