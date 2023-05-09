Hampshire police officer faces dismissal after allegedly having 'intimate contact' with woman he met on case
A Hampshire police officer could be sacked after allegedly engaging in ‘inappropriate correspondence’ with a woman he met on a case.
Police Constable Dominic Green allegedly had ‘intimate contact’ with the female across several months. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has published a summary of his conduct ahead of the four-day hearing next Monday (May 15) in Aldershot.
The force said: ‘It is alleged that PC Green, whilst acting in the course of his duties, met a female member of the public. Over a period of several months between March and July 2019, it is alleged that the officer engaged in inappropriate correspondence with this female.
‘Further to this interaction, it is alleged that the officer, whilst off duty had engaged in consensual intimate contact with this female.’ The police added that this would be a breach of an officer’s standards of professional behaviour.
PC Green is also accused of making contact with the woman and trying to dissuade her from participating in the investigation, the force said.
These allegations will be treated individually and are serious enough that if they’re proven, PC Green, based on the Isle of Wight, would be dismissed. ‘Both allegations taken individually and collectively are alleged to amount to gross misconduct as they are so serious that if proven, dismissal would be justified,’ the police added.
Hampshire police and crime commissioner Donna Jones wrote to legally qualified chairs in May last year – urging them to hold these hearings in the public eye. Ms Jones launched a review in March 2022 and said the public had a right to know about police misconduct and any officer found guilty.