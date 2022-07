Liam Porter, 40, is accused of committing sexual assault on a female following an incident in Clanfield on January 18 while he was on duty.

Hampshire police have confirmed that he is a serving officer who has been suspended.

Hampshire police officer Liam Porter has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman while on duty

Police have not released his home address.