Hampshire police officers assaulted as man arrested in Gosport last night

Police officers were assaulted while a man was arrested in Gosport yesterday evening, according to the force.
By David George
Published 19th Jun 2023, 08:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 08:04 BST

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary was called out to Gosport yesterday evening and one man, of no fixed address, was placed into custody.

Posting about the incident on social media, Gosport police said: ‘At 9pm last night [June 18], a 30-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested in Heritage Way on suspicion of a public order offence and common assault of emergency workers. He remains in police custody at this time.

Police say the officers involved are 'all okay'.
‘We're pleased to report that the officers involved in the incident are all okay.’

To report a crime or provide information to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary people can call 101, or complete a form on the police force’s website.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

In the event of an emergency, always dial 999.