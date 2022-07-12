The Metropolitan Police is offering a £5,000 welcome payment to all constables transferring to the Met from Home Office police forces until December.

Hampshire Police Federation chair Zoë Wakefield said: ‘We had a regional meeting this week and we discussed the number of officers transferring to the Met and what each force is doing to limit this.

Zoe Wakefield, Hampshire Police Federation chair

‘Some forces have increased their south east allowance. Hampshire officers now receive the smallest amount, currently £1,100. The next lowest is £1,500. And some forces are even considering increasing it further to the maximum amount.’