Andrew Chisholm had not been seen since late Friday afternoon.

The situation sparked an urgent appeal from the police yesterday, who were ‘growing increasingly concerned for his welfare’.

The 56-year-old was last seen at 5.30pm driving away from a lay-by at Lower Watchingwell, Yarmouth Road, Shalfleet on the Isle of Wight.

Missing Isle of Wight man is found

Hampshire police had urged people to call 999 immediately if they spotted Mr Chisholm.

However, a police spokesman said: ‘We're pleased to say missing Cowes man Andrew Chisholm has now been located.’

