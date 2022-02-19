Hampshire police praise the public for its help in finding missing Isle of Wight man

A MISSING man from the Isle of Wight has been found safely – with police thanking the public for its help.

By Tom Cotterill
Saturday, 19th February 2022, 4:19 pm
Updated Sunday, 20th February 2022, 9:05 am

Andrew Chisholm had not been seen since late Friday afternoon.

The situation sparked an urgent appeal from the police yesterday, who were ‘growing increasingly concerned for his welfare’.

The 56-year-old was last seen at 5.30pm driving away from a lay-by at Lower Watchingwell, Yarmouth Road, Shalfleet on the Isle of Wight.

Hampshire police had urged people to call 999 immediately if they spotted Mr Chisholm.

However, a police spokesman said: ‘We're pleased to say missing Cowes man Andrew Chisholm has now been located.’

