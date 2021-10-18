Police and crime commissioner Donna Jones. Picture: Jan Brayley

Hampshire’s crime commissioner Donna Jones said officers were ‘assessing what more needs to be done’ after the Essex MP was killed at a constituency surgery.

It comes after home secretary Priti Patel ordered police to review security arrangements for MPs so they can continue to work meeting the public.

In a statement, Conservative Ms Jones, a former Portsmouth City Council leader, said: ‘The whole country has been shocked by this awful event, and it has left many of those elected to represent the public feeling concerned for their safety and the safety of their staff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Hampshire Constabulary has made contact with all MPs, and are assessing what more needs to be done to reassure MPs to enable them to continue their important work in their constituencies.

‘By standing together in condemning the attacks on any democratically elected individual, we reaffirm that regardless of political affiliation, intimidation, aggression or violence will never be accepted.’

A 25-year-old man is being held under the Terrorism Act following Sir David’s fatal stabbing.

Ms Jones added: ‘Following the horrific death of Sir David Amess, my heartfelt thoughts and condolences go out to his family and friends.

‘This appalling attack is not only a human tragedy, but a direct attack on our democracy.’

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage ran a drop-in constituency surgery last week.

She told ITV she would resist any pressure to stop face-to-face meetings with constituents.

The MP said: ‘I really love the constituency aspect of my job and I would really struggle against any pressure for us not to be able to see people face to face, it's so important we can help people with their issues.’

But she acknowledged the balancing act of remaining accessible while also keeping herself and staff safe.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

We’ve reduced the cost of digital subscriptions to our website by 50 per cent for a limited time.