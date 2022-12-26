Hampshire police recover stolen car - less than three hours after it was taken by thieves

Officers from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s Roads Policing Unit were alerted to a silver Vauxhall that was reported as stolen. But less than three hours later, the vehicle had been recovered and three people had been placed into police custody.

Posting about the incident on Twitter, a spokesman for the roads unit said: ‘Two hours and 15 minutes after it was reported stolen, three people were in custody and the vehicle safely with us. Two people provided positive drug wipes and some stolen property [was] recovered. Items used to steal were seized just before they could be used at Whiteley Shopping Centre.’

Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

