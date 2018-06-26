Hampshire police representative bids for national job

Have your say

THE police officer who represents the rank-and-file across the county is bidding to take on a top national job.

John Apter, Hampshire Police Federation chairman, is standing for election as chairman of the Police Federation of England and Wales.

Voting starts on July 12 and is open to all officers from constable up to chief inspector ranks.

Outspoken Mr Apter, who led a vote of no confidence poll against crime commissioner Michael Lane, said it was a ‘daunting’ prospect but he wanted to take on the challenge representing officers.

Mr Apter, in post since 2010, said: ‘It’s a privilege to be the voice of officers across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

‘To be in a position to do that on a national level would be both exciting and daunting but I never shy away from a challenge.

‘If elected I will make sure that those hard working officers I represent will have their voices heard.’

Voting ends on July 30, with the result announced on July 31. The winner will take on the job shortly afterwards.

Nominations opened this week for the position.

Calum Macleod is the incumbent for the national position.

Posting on Twitter, Mr Apter said: ‘Pleased to announce I have today put my nomination in to stand as the @PFEW_HQ chair. Voting is open from the 12th July, more details will come out soon.’

It is the first time federated ranks have been given a chance to vote on the position.