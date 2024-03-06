Hampshire police search for missing 13-year-old Southampton boy and are concerned for his welfare
Jimmy-Lee, aged 13, was last seen on Monday, March 4 and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary is asking the public to help them find him.
A force spokesperson said: "Can you help us find missing 13-year-old Jimmy-Lee? He was last seen at around midday on Monday, 4 March in Southampton. He’s described as: white, 4ft 6ins, of stocky build, with short brown hair and a tanned complexion. He was last seen wearing a black Canada Goose jacket, a black tracksuit top, black tracksuit bottoms and black Nike trainers. It is also believed he was wearing a grey tracksuit underneath so he may be in either outfit. It is possible he is still in the Southampton area but he may have travelled further.
"We’re concerned for his welfare and would ask anyone who thinks they’ve seen Jimmy-Lee since he went missing, or anyone who might know where he is now, to contact us immediately on 101 quoting 44240094278. In an emergency dial 999."
You can report information using the Hampshire police website.