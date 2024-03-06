A force spokesperson said: "Can you help us find missing 13-year-old Jimmy-Lee? He was last seen at around midday on Monday, 4 March in Southampton. He’s described as: white, 4ft 6ins, of stocky build, with short brown hair and a tanned complexion. He was last seen wearing a black Canada Goose jacket, a black tracksuit top, black tracksuit bottoms and black Nike trainers. It is also believed he was wearing a grey tracksuit underneath so he may be in either outfit. It is possible he is still in the Southampton area but he may have travelled further.