Police are trying to identify the person picture in connection with the burglary of a garage on Stanley Road in September 2022.

A 33-year-old man from Fareham has already been arrested in connection with the incident which happened in the early hours of September 13 last year. He has since been released on conditional police bail while enquiries continue.

Hamsphire and Isle of White Constabulary have now released an image showing a second person who is wanted for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.

The picture appears to show a young male wearing dark clothing standing on a pavement.

A constabulary spokesperson said: ‘We appreciate the image is not of the best quality, however it is the clearest image we have available at the current time and we are hoping that someone may recognise the person pictured.’