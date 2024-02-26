Hampshire police team up with neighbouring forces for crackdown on rural crime

Stopping suspicious vehicles will be part of the week focusing on rural crime

Hampshire and Isle of Wight, Kent, Surrey, Sussex, and Thames Valley police forces have set up the South East Partnership Against Rural Crime (SEPARC) to ensure co-operation to make the region a hostile environment for countryside offenders.

To launch the new partnership, the forces will be undertaking numerous different operations to target and disrupt wildlife, environmental, heritage and agricultural criminals.

Rural crime is defined as offences that relate to farms, agriculture, wildlife, the environment and heritage sites, where they are targeted due to their isolation or rural location.

Operations include disrupting offenders alongside the National Rural Crime Team, providing security advice at service stations and stopping suspicious vehicles on the strategic road network.

Rural Policing Lead for Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary, ACC Lucy Hutson, said: “Rural crime has an enormous impact on those effected, as it often sees local businesses suffer serious financial loss, and can destroy the livelihoods of hardworking farmers.

“We are fortunate to have some of the most beautiful parts of the country on our doorstep in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, and it’s so important that people can live in, work in and visit our rural spaces without fear of being targeted by criminals.

“Our dedicated Country Watch officers work closely with other policing teams across the two counties all year round to tackle seasonal crime trends, provide support to victims, and relentlessly pursue offenders blighting the countryside.

“This week of action gives us the opportunity to utilise the skills and expertise of specialist policing teams from our neighbouring forces, to bring the fight to criminals who operate across county borders in the south east.”

Sussex Police’s lead for rural crime, ACC Howard Hodges, said: “The main purpose of this partnership is to protect our rural communities and to make the region a hostile environment for criminals.

“We will continue to work together with our neighbouring forces to share information and intelligence, to ensure we can prevent, detect and respond to rural crime wherever possible.

“We will also engage with residents, businesses and visitors in our rural areas to offer crime prevention advice.