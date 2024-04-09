Hampshire police warn against "urban exploring" with teenagers putting themselves in risk.
Hedge End police released the warning after a rise in “urban exploring” where people explore abandoned or derelict buildings. While the incidents have not resulted in an injury, the police are concerned if the trend continues there will be an increased risk, and they are asking for parents to speak to their teenagers.
The police released the following statement on their Facebook: “Urban Exploring is something we have seen a lot of recently across Hedge End north and south. We have encountered a number of teenagers taking part in this activity and involves entering derelict buildings to explore. A bungalow on Upper Northam Road, a church hall on School Lane and most recently, a pub on Oyster Quay in Hamble.
“These explorers are putting themselves at great risk entering buildings that are structurally unsafe, have unsafe electrics and could contain all manner of hazards from chemicals to damaged internal walls, doors, windows and stairs. It may be derelict but they are owned by someone. That someone has to come out secure the doors and windows.
“We ask parents to speak to their teenagers about the dangers and risks of Urban Exploring and entering derelict buildings. So far no one has been injured but this is only a matter of time.”