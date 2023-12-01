Hampshire police will target drink and drug drivers this Christmas as part of Operation Holly
There will be increased patrols and enforcement activity on our roads over the whole month in a bid to catch any choosing to drive while impaired over the festive period.
Last December, 142 drink driving offences and 136 drug driving offences were recorded across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.
Chief Inspector Emma Hart, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: "There is absolutely no excuse for anyone getting behind the wheel after drinking or taking drugs.
"Every year we arrest people who think they can get away with it. Don't let that person be you this December.
"Even a small amount of alcohol or drugs can significantly damage your ability to drive safely.
"Instead of risking the chance of killing yourself or another road user. A fatal collision causes complete devastation to families, particularly when it is caused by an impaired driver.
"Just make other arrangements like having a designated driver or booking a taxi. Remember also that you may still be too impaired to drive the following morning.
"Just don't do it. If you do, we will catch you and you will be arrested."
In 2022, there were 57 fatal collisions on the roads in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight. In 18 per cent of these incidents, impairment by drink or drugs was recorded as a contributing factor.