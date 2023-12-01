The police will be targeting drink and drug drivers this Christmas as part of Operation Holly.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Last December, 142 drink driving offences and 136 drug driving offences were recorded across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief Inspector Emma Hart, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: "There is absolutely no excuse for anyone getting behind the wheel after drinking or taking drugs.

Police will be cracking down on drink and drug drivers this Christmas.

"Every year we arrest people who think they can get away with it. Don't let that person be you this December.

SEE ALSO: Hampshire train strikes announced across December

"Even a small amount of alcohol or drugs can significantly damage your ability to drive safely.

"Instead of risking the chance of killing yourself or another road user. A fatal collision causes complete devastation to families, particularly when it is caused by an impaired driver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Just make other arrangements like having a designated driver or booking a taxi. Remember also that you may still be too impaired to drive the following morning.

"Just don't do it. If you do, we will catch you and you will be arrested."