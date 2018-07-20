Hampshire residents are being conned into thinking they have been recorded watching porn

FRAUDSTERS are trying to con people out of cash with a new email scam, police have warned.

A number of people across the county have been targeted by the con.

Victims are told they have been filmed through their computer while watching pornography. The scammer asks for a large sum of money – in the form of digital currency known as bit coin – to prevent the video from being released.

The scam is made more plausible as the victim receives an email quoting their password – one that is likely to have been obtained through historic data breaches. Hampshire police said this was all a con, adding: ‘The scammer has not been able to access your computer files and has not taken footage of your actions.’