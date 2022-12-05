Hampshire teenager, 16, found by police after being reported missing for a week
A HAMPSHIRE teenager who has been missing for a week has been found.
Dorcas, 16, disappeared on November 28, with police believing she was in London. She has now been located.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary statement said: ‘You may have seen our appeal last week to find missing 16-year-old Dorcas.
‘We can now confirm she has been found. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.’
