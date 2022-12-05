Dorcas, 16, disappeared on November 28, with police believing she was in London. She has now been located.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary statement said: ‘You may have seen our appeal last week to find missing 16-year-old Dorcas.

Dorcas has been found by police. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘We can now confirm she has been found. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.’

