Hampshire thug jailed after repeatedly stabbing man, 38, in a 'shocking act of violence'

Long Fei Zheng, 50, has been jailed for five year and three months following his bloody attack against a 38-year-old man in September.

The violent thug was sentenced at Winchester Crown Court yesterday after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent at an earlier hearing.

The court heard that at 7.12am on September 9, officers were called by colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service to a report of a stabbing at an address in Andover Road, Winchester.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘The victim, a 38-year-old man, had suffered multiple stab wounds to his head, thigh, back, shoulder and wrist. He was transported to Southampton General Hospital where he underwent surgery.’

Zheng, of Vernham Road, Winchester was arrested later that morning and is now starting his stint behind bars.

Speaking after Zheng’s sentencing hearing, Detective Constable Jonathan Duggan said: ‘This was a shocking act of violence that could have had far worse consequences and easily have resulted in the death of a man.

‘Fortunately, following emergency surgery, the victim survived the attack and is recovering.

‘I hope this sentence sends out a clear message that violence of any kind will not be tolerated and we will bring offenders to justice.’

