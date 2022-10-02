There has been a noticeable rise in the number of car mirrors and windows being smashed this week, according to Swanmore’s accredited community safety officer (ACSO).

He has warned people that this ‘seasonal’ type of crime is likely to continue for some time.

Police will be on the lookout for troublemakers. Picture: John Devlin

Posting on his Facebook page, he said: ‘I have read a thread a couple of threads from the last couple of days on a couple of different pages about a smashed window and a couple of mirrors.

‘This type of incident happens every year around this time during what is sometimes known as ‘the poaching season’.

‘The items most targeted are peoples convex driveway mirrors, are generally made by ball bearings or similar sized stones, probably shot from a catapult.’

Co-ordinated efforts from local law enforcement has previously been effective against these vandals.

But to get a true scope of what’s happening, the Swanmore ACSO is urging people to report every crime they see.

He said: ‘Generally these incidents aren't reported to the police but I have to ask that they all are.

‘Each year, local officers, PCSO's and the Countrywatch Team take a proactive approach to these incidents but they need our reports to help them with their patrol strategies.

‘Reporting online is the quickest and easiest way and allows officers to target their patrols and helps build the bigger picture of where and when this could happen again.

‘The information that you have may appear small and inconsequential but may be the piece of the puzzle that the police need.’