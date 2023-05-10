News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire woman arrested on suspicion of the murder of a woman in Petersfield

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a Hampshire woman was found dead at an address yesterday.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 10th May 2023, 13:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 13:54 BST

The police were called just before 8pm on May 9 to an address in Station Road. On attendance police discovered the body of a woman in her 40s and formal identification has not yet taken place.

The woman’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

As part of the police enquiries, a 25-year-old woman from Bordon has been arrested on suspicion of murder. She remains in custody at this time.

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a woman in her 40's in Petersfield.A woman has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a woman in her 40's in Petersfield.
Detective Chief Inspector Emma Crute, the senior investigating officer, said: ‘We would be interested to hear from any potential witnesses who might have seen or heard something on Station Road yesterday between the hours of 3pm and 8pm.

‘Any information could be useful, no matter how insignificant you may feel it is.

‘Please call 101 with reference Op Cleome with any information, CCTV, or dash cam footage.’

Officers will be in the area conducting enquiries and there may be an increased policing presence. If you have any concerns speak to one of the officers area.

To get in touch with the police call 101 or go to their website, by clicking the link.